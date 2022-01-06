Davante Adams status: Who will play in his place for the Packers in Week 18?

The Green Bay Packers topped the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 with a 37-10 blowout win, clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC ahead of the playoffs. With the top seed, they also secured home field advantage throughout the postseason up until the Super Bowl, and they’ll also have a bye in the first round.

With just one game left in the regular season, the Packers really have nothing left to play for as they take on the Detroit Lions in Week 18. This could easily mean that coach Matt LaFleur will opt to rest some of his big starters in hopes of keeping them healthy and fresh for their first playoff game.

Davante Adams had an impressive performance in Week 17, catching 11 of his 14 targets for 136 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Vikings. If LaFleur chooses to rest or limit him in Detroit, the direct beneficiary would likely be fellow wideout Allen Lazard. Lazard has brought in some good performances of his own including in Week 17, when he caught all six of his targets for 72 yards and a touchdown. He brought in 19.2 fantasy points in PPR leagues in the win over the Vikings, nearly matching his season-high 20.9 PPR points.

That doesn’t automatically mean that Lazard would go off for 40 points in Week 18, as the Packers will likely rest QB Aaron Rodgers and start inexperienced backup Jordan Love in his place. It may be a rough week for Green Bay if most of their starters are benched for rest, but either way Lazard should see more action as the go-to receiver if Adams is out.