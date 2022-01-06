College basketball picks: Best bets for Thursday, January 6th

It’s a short night on the slate, but there are some financial opportunities available for those in search of the almighty dollar with their D-1 basketball.

Here are some of our favorite college basketball picks and bets to make for Thursday, January 6th. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

USC vs. Cal Under 127

The Trojans control the rim at a high level, with Isaiah Mobley owning the paint for the No. 16 adjusted defense in the country. That should be enough to keep Cal and Andre Kelly off the board, and the Bears average a mere 65 possessions per game. Combine that with the Trojans below average pace of 68.3 possessions, and it should be pretty plodding in Berkeley.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Over 147

Iowa speeds teams up even that don’t want to be because of the lethal efficiency and pace of their half court offense. The rare misses also turn into transition opportunities because of how the Hawkeyes attack the glass, so transition opportunities are the best way to counter them.

Sometimes it’s easy: The Over is 9-5 in Iowa games this year, and Wisconsin is 8-5 going beyond the total.

