NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Thursday, January 6th

It’s a short night in college basketball with just three games on the Top 25 slate, but all should be competitive.

The Ohio State Buckeyes head to Assembly Hall to take on Tracye Jackson-Davis and the Indiana Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis (19.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists) is a contender for Big Ten Player of The Year, but the Hoosiers have started slow in Big Ten play at 1-2, including a 61-58 loss at Penn State on Sunday. OSU will be favored, and looks to stay undefeated in the league at 3-0.

Also out west the USC Trojans remain undefeated at 12-0, and they look to make it 3-0 in the Pac-12 as they head to Berkeley to face the Cal Golden Bears. Evan Mobley is off to the NBA, but his brother Isaiah Mobley (15.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists) remains to anchor one of the better defenses in America. Cal’s Andre Kelly (14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds) leads the scoring for a Bears team that lost to UC San Diego to open the season, but has won five in a row since and is 2-1 in the league with wins over Oregon State and Arizona State early.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Thursday, January 6th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 25 College Basketball, Jan. 6 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 7:00 PM #13 Ohio State Indiana FS1 Indiana -2 138 9:00 PM Iowa #23 Wisconsin FS1 Wisconsin -2.5 147 11:00 PM #7 USC California FS1 USC -5.5 127

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.