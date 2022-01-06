13 Ohio State vs. Indiana: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

After a long layoff, the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes have been thrust into Big Ten play, and they will head on the road for the second game in a row against the Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday night.

Ohio State (9-2, 3-0 Big Ten) took the floor for a game on Sunday for the first time since December 11th, and the Buckeyes held on to beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers in overtime. Ohio State is significantly better than Nebraska, but it could take a few games to get back into the swing of things. The Buckeyes will get a much tougher test on Thursday in Bloomington.

Indiana (10-3, 1-2 Big Ten) will return home after a road matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday. The Hoosiers have a top-15 defense in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, but they have an offense that is barely inside the top 75 in adjusted efficiency as they look to avoid an 1-3 start to conference play.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Indiana

When: Thursday, January 6th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Indiana -2

Total: 138

The Pick

Ohio State +2

If there’s a team in the Big Ten that can defend Tracye Jackson-Davis without getting too out of system, it’s the Buckeyes. Look for several different looks to be thrown at the Hoosiers, and one of the more efficient offenses in the country to come away with the win.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.