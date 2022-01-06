Iowa vs. #23 Wisconsin: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Johnny Davis has developed into a star in his sophomore season, and he and the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers will look to keep things rolling in what should be an entertaining matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night.

Wisconsin (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) is coming off the best regular season win in the Greg Gard era when they went on the road and beat the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers 74-69 on Monday night. Davis went off for 37 points and 14 rebounds, and he is leading the team points (22.3), rebounds (7.3), assists (2.5) and steals (1.5) per game.

Iowa (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) knocked off the Maryland Terrapins earlier this week, and Hawkeyes star Keegan Murray scored 35 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the three-point line. He is having a fantastic season, averaging 24.5 points per game with 8.2 rebounds. The Hawkeyes remain a very one-sided team with one of the best offenses in the country and a defense that barely rates inside the top 150 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa

When: Thursday, January 6th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Wisconsin -2.5

Total: 147

The Pick

Over 147

Whether you like it or not, the efficiency and pace of Iowa just forces teams to make decisions they don’t want to make. And that either leads to turnovers or transition baskets. The number is just a bit low here, even on the road.

