Full list of Week 18 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is set to wrap up the 2021 regular season. We get our first ever Week 18 as the final playoff spots are left to be secured. The Packers and Eagles are the two playoff teams with little to play for, but with only one bye now in each conference, most playoff contenders will likely be sending out their starters this weekend.
We’re back with straight-up picks for Week 18 of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.
Last week was our best week of the year. We went 14-2 with one loss among medium confidence picks and one loss at low confidence. In this week’s picks, we’ve got one no confidence pick and at least a little bit of confidence everywhere else.
High confidence
Chiefs over Broncos
Cowboys over Eagles
Colts over Jaguars
Titans over Texans
Bills over Jets
Medium confidence
Packers over Lions
Browns over Bengals
Bucs over Panthers
Patriots over Dolphins
Low confidence
Bears over Vikings***
Steelers over Ravens***
Saints over Falcons
49ers over Rams***
Seahawks over Cardinals***
Chargers over Raiders
No confidence
Giants over Washington***
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.