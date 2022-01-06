Full list of Week 18 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is set to wrap up the 2021 regular season. We get our first ever Week 18 as the final playoff spots are left to be secured. The Packers and Eagles are the two playoff teams with little to play for, but with only one bye now in each conference, most playoff contenders will likely be sending out their starters this weekend.

We’re back with straight-up picks for Week 18 of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Last week was our best week of the year. We went 14-2 with one loss among medium confidence picks and one loss at low confidence. In this week’s picks, we’ve got one no confidence pick and at least a little bit of confidence everywhere else.

High confidence

Chiefs over Broncos

Cowboys over Eagles

Colts over Jaguars

Titans over Texans

Bills over Jets

Medium confidence

Packers over Lions

Browns over Bengals

Bucs over Panthers

Patriots over Dolphins

Low confidence

Bears over Vikings***

Steelers over Ravens***

Saints over Falcons

49ers over Rams***

Seahawks over Cardinals***

Chargers over Raiders

No confidence

Giants over Washington***

