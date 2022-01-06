NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, January 6

We have a four-game schedule in the NBA on Thursday, which includes a doubleheader on TNT. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Boston Celtics will play the New York Knicks, and then to wrap up at 10 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Phoenix Suns. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Gary Payton II, Warriors, $4,800

With Stephen Curry uncertain to play tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, we could see extended minutes for Gary Payton II. The defensive-minded combo guard has been a scoring threat off the bench for the Warriors over the last few weeks.

Payton has scored in double figures in eight consecutive games, averaging 13.6 points per game. He’s also shooting 60.3% from the field and 40.7% from three-point range on 4.7 attempts per game. The Pelicans are ranked 21st against PG/SGs (OPRK), making this a favorable matchup for the 29-year-old guard.

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies, $4,400

Clarke has been playing well off the bench for the Grizzlies over the last three games and has a good matchup tonight against the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons are ranked 22nd against PF/Cs (OPRK) this season.

The former Gonzaga standout had 13 points, nine rebounds, and three assists for 32.3 fantasy points in Memphis’ four-point win over the Cavaliers Tuesday. Clarke is averaging 31.8 fantasy points per game in his last three games. The Pistons don’t have the same type of frontcourt depth that the Cavs do, so I expect another solid game from Clarke.

Immanuel Quickley, Knicks, $4,000

We are going to take shot on the Knicks’ second-year combo guard, who will receive a good amount of minutes with Kemba Walker out due to a knee injury. In his last 10 games, the 22-year-old guard is averaging 13.2 points per game and shooting 38.9% from behind the arc.

He also scored 10 or more points in six out of his last eight games and is averaging 21.8 fantasy points per game. The Celtics are ranked fourth against PG/SGs (OPRK) this season, but due to what’s available for the Knicks, Quickley should be productive.