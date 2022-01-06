Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, January 6

We have a quick four-game schedule in the Association on Thursday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Jayson Tatum over 7.5 rebounds (+100)

We are going to kickoff tonight’s slate in the NBA with a plus-money rebounding prop. The Celtics will be taking on the New York Knicks for the third time this season and the first time in the next two days. Boston will be looking for All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to get them back into the win column after their loss to San Antonio on Wednesday.

Tatum has put together another solid All-Star campaign this season as he’s been a factor not only scoring the ball, but in the rebounding department (8.7 per game). The former third overall pick has gone over 7.5 rebounds in eight out of his last 10 games, which includes six consecutive games. He has also recorded more 7.5 rebounds in seven out of his last 10 road games and is averaging 10 rebounds per game in two games against New York this season.

Devin Booker over 5.5 rebounds (-105)

We are going to stay with the rebounding props and go after Booker’s, which is sitting at a favorable number. The star shooting guard is averaging 6.2 rebounds per game in his last 10 games and 5.4 rebounds at home this season.

The 25-year-old guard, who is known for his scoring and shooting prowess, has put in the work on the glass recently. Booker has gone over 5.5 rebounds in seven out of his last 10 games and five out of his last 10 home games. This bet might be a sweat sitting at 5.5, but the Clippers are giving up 54.6 rebounds per game (good for 24th in the NBA).

Devonte’ Graham over 14.5 points (+100)

The Warriors will be honing in on Jonas Valaciunas and Brandon Ingram on the offensive end tonight, which means the Pelicans will need Graham to be their second or third scorer.

The veteran point guard has started to play well recently for New Orleans and is coming off a 28-point effort on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns. Graham has scored more than 14.5 points in six out of his last 10 games, but only three out of his last 10 home games. The last time these two teams played in November, Graham scored 12 points (4-12 FG, 3-10 3pt) in 30 minutes.

