Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Pelicans on Thursday

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will wrap-up their quick two-game road trip tonight against Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Warriors dominated the Pelicans 126-85 on Nov. 6 at the Chase Center. Jordan Poole led all scorers with 26 points on an efficient 10-of-15 shooting from the field and 6-of-9 from three-point range. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Warriors vs. Pelicans, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -2.5

The Warriors will be looking to get back into the win column after they lost 99-82 to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Golden State struggled from the three-point line (17.9%) and the free-throw line (68.8%). Both numbers and the score is anomalies for this Warriors’ offense. Golden State might not Curry, who suffered a quad injury in last night’s loss and did not sit out.

Despite Curry being listed as questionable for tonight’s contest, the Warriors are still 2.5-point favorites over New Orleans. Golden State is 5-5-1 against the spread as road favorites this season and 9-7-1 ATS when they are playing on the road. The Warriors are also 3-2 ATS and 3-2 straight up on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Pelicans are currently riding a three-game losing streak after falling to Phoenix Suns 123-110 on Tuesday night. New Orleans is 1-4 ATS in their last five games, but 4-2 ATS in their last six home games this season. They are also 8-7 ATS when they are home dogs this season. Even if Curry does not play tonight, I cannot see the Warriors losing to the Pelicans with them still having Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Jordan Poole.

Over/Under: Under 215.5

The total is currently sitting at 215.5, which tells me the oddsmakers are factoring in the possibility that Curry may not play tonight. In their first matchup in November, the total points scored were 211. The point total has gone over in four out of Golden State’s last five road games, while the total has gone over in five of the Pelicans’ last six games. I think the under is the best play, despite the total going over as of late.

