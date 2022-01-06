Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Knicks on Thursday

In the first game of a doubleheader on TNT Thursday night, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will head to Madison Square Garden to play Julius Randle and the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

These two teams Atlantic division rivals have played each other twice this season, with the Knicks and Celtics both winning a game on each other’s floor. In their last matchup on Dec. 19, the Celtics defeated the Knicks 114-107, behind 27 points from Josh Richardson. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Celtics vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -1.5

The Celtics saw their two-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night as they lost 99-97 to the San Antonio at home. Boston had a chance to tie the game late and send it to overtime, but Jaylen Brown missed the game-tying layup. The Celtics enter tonight’s game against the Knicks with a five-game road losing streak. Boston has their last five road games by an average of 9.6 points per game.

Boston’s last road win was almost a month ago against the Portland Trail Blazers, where they won 145-117. The Celtics are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games, but are 5-2 ATS when they are road favorites. They are also 4-3 ATS and 5-2 straight up in the second night of a back-to-back.

The Knicks snapped their two-game losing streak on Tuesday night with a 104-94 win over the Indiana Pacers. New York has won three out of the last five games at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are 4-2 ATS in their last six games, but 0-7 ATS when they listed as the underdog. New York is 5-12 ATS after a win this season, which does not bode well for the Knicks’ chances in primetime.

Over/Under: Over 208

The last two times these teams have played each other, the total points scored were 272 and 221. The Knicks have played better defense over the last 10 games, only allowing 100.1 points per game, which will play a major in this total. Boston is 16-21-1 when it comes to the over this season, while the Knicks are 16-22. I think both of these teams can each get over 104 points scored.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.