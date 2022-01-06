Pick against the spread, over/under for Pistons vs. Grizzlies on Thursday

The light Thursday night NBA schedule brings us to Grind City, where the Memphis Grizzlies will play host to the Detroit Pistons.

Memphis (25-14) has been one of the hottest teams in the league since Christmas, extending its winning streak to six on Tuesday with a 110-106 victory over the Cavaliers. Ja Morant continued to build his campaign for an All-Star selection, dropping 26 points, six assists, and five rebounds in the win. Jaren Jackson Jr. followed him with 22 in the win.

Detroit (7-29) saw its two-game winning streak come to a screeching halt last night, getting dusted by the Hornets 140-111. The Hornets were on fire, shooting just under 60% from the field and buried 24 threes. Cade Cunningham had 16 points and seven assists in the loss.

Memphis enters as a 12.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 218.

Pistons vs. Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -12.5

Outside of last night’s debacle, the Pistons have actually been playing team’s close as of late. However, keep riding the hot hand of Morant and the Grizzlies. They have the fourth-best against the spread record in the league and with a rest advantage in this one, they should be able to put down Detroit with a big win at home.

Over/Under: Over 218

Both teams have been involved in games that have easily crossed the 218-point threshold over the last two weeks. Expect the same output in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.