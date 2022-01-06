Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Suns on Thursday

The reigning Western Conference champions are in action tonight as the Phoenix Suns will welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to the Footprint Center.

Phoenix (29-8) is currently tied with the Warriors for the top spot in the west and would like to keep pace at the top with a win tonight. The Suns are coming off a 123-110 victory over the Pelicans on Tuesday, a game where Devin Booker came up big with 33 points and nine rebounds in the win.

Los Angeles (19-19) has been up and down since losing Paul George to an elbow injury and were toppled by the Timberwolves 122-104 on Monday. Serge Ibaka was the one who led the Clippers in the loss with 17 points.

Phoenix enters the game as a 10.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 220.5.

Clippers vs. Suns, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +10.5

The Paul George-less Clippers were actually successful against the Suns in their last meeting, coming away with a 111-95 victory on December 13. They’ll be motivated to play the top team in the Western Conference once again so take the points with L.A.

Over/Under: Over 220.5

Knowing what happened to them the last time they played the Clips, the Suns will want to push the pace and their opponent will be inclined to try to keep up. Take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.