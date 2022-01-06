How to watch the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions via live online stream

The PGA Tour is back this week and will kick off the new year with the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The 39-man field will tee off Thursday from the Plantation Course at the Kapalua Resort in Hawaii, as Harris English looks to defend his 2021 Sentry Tournament victory.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions normally includes just those who have won a PGA Tour event in the year prior, but this year there are a couple of exceptions. Due to COVID-19, the 2021 PGA Tour schedule was shortened a bit, so this field will include those who made it to the TOUR Championship in 2020. The field also includes Xander Schauffle, who didn’t win an event in 2021 but did walk away with a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Here’s a look at how to live stream each round of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Full broadcast schedule for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

First round: Thursday, January 6th

3:15 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage on PGA Tour Live

6 to 10 p.m. ET: General coverage on the Golf Channel, with featured holes coverage on PGA Tour Live

Second round: Friday, January 7th

3:15 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage on PGA Tour Live

6 to 10 p.m. ET: General coverage on the Golf Channel, with featured holes coverage on PGA Tour Live

Third round: Saturday, January 8th

3:15 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage on PGA Tour Live

6 to 10 p.m. ET: General coverage on the Golf Channel, with featured holes coverage on PGA Tour Live

Final round: Sunday, January 9th

1:30 to 4 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage on PGA Tour Live

4 to 8 p.m.: Featured holes coverage on PGA Tour Live

4 to 6 p.m.: General coverage on the NBC

6 to 8 p.m.: General coverage on the Golf Channel

To watch coverage of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on PGA Tour Live, you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. PGA Tour Live has just integrated with ESPN+ as of January 2022, so you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

To watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.