Full list of tee times for Round 2 of 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The PGA Tour is in Hawai’i this week for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, and Cameron Smith fired an opening round 65 on the Par 73 layout to take a one-shot lead at -8. He’s got the edge on the trio of Daniel Berger, Jon Rahm, and Patrick Cantlay at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui.

There’s no cut in this 38-man event, and the entire field is firing birdies pretty easily on the beautiful track. Only four players are at even or worse after 18 holes, and even they will go home with at least $100,000 for their efforts this week.

The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 2:40 p.m. ET. You can watch Round 2 of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of featured groups from 3:15 to 6 p.m. ET and featured holes from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Friday.