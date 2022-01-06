 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stephen Curry, Deandre Ayton, Dillon Brooks headline NBA injury report for Thursday, Jan. 6

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Thursday, January 6 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Benjamin Zweiman and Chinmay Vaidya
Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors warms up before a game against the Dallas Mavericks on January 5, 2022 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s a four-game slate Thursday in the NBA, which means a relatively light injury report for the day. That’s a good sign for the league as the trade deadline nears and players start moving from failing teams to contenders. Here’s a look at Thursday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report, January 6

Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks (protocols) questionable
De’Anthony Melton (protocols) questionable
Desmond Bane (quad) doubtful
Kyle Anderson (back) doubtful

Brooks and Melton seem to be close to getting cleared and their game status will likely come down to conditioning. Bane, who has been a star for Memphis, is nursing quad issue and is doubtful. Anderson is doubtful with a back injury. If Brooks and Melton are both good, they’ll be strong plays in fantasy and DFS lineups.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Kemba Walker (knee) OUT
Nerlens Noel (conditioning) questionable

Walker, who has had a strong run since returning to the lineup, is out with a knee injury. Noel is questionable after being cleared from the protocols, although it’s hard to see him having much value given how loaded New York’s frontcourt is.

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Andre Iguodala (knee) questionable
Otto Porter Jr. (injury management) TBD
Stephen Curry (quad) uncertain

Iguodala and Porter Jr. didn’t play Wednesday. If they don’t suit up, look for Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to get playing time. As for Curry, he took a hard shot to his left leg Wednesday against the Mavericks. The point guard remained in the game but the Warriors could look into resting him for precautionary reasons Thursday.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns

Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable
Luke Kennard (protocols) TBD
Ivica Zubac (protocols) TBD

Batum is the key here as the team’s secondary creator, although Kennard’s shooting has also been sorely missed. If Zubac is unable to play, Serge Ibaka becomes a strong value play.

Deandre Ayton (conditioning) OUT
Jae Crowder (conditioning) OUT
Landry Shamet (protocols) TBD
JaVale McGee (conditioning) OUT

Ayton, Crowder and McGee have all been cleared from the protocols but remain out. That means Jalen Smith gets a big boost in fantasy and DFS formats as he’s likely to start. Shamet’s status is not yet known.

