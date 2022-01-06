Stephen Curry, Deandre Ayton, Dillon Brooks headline NBA injury report for Thursday, Jan. 6

It’s a four-game slate Thursday in the NBA, which means a relatively light injury report for the day. That’s a good sign for the league as the trade deadline nears and players start moving from failing teams to contenders. Here’s a look at Thursday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report, January 6

Dillon Brooks (protocols) questionable

De’Anthony Melton (protocols) questionable

Desmond Bane (quad) doubtful

Kyle Anderson (back) doubtful

Brooks and Melton seem to be close to getting cleared and their game status will likely come down to conditioning. Bane, who has been a star for Memphis, is nursing quad issue and is doubtful. Anderson is doubtful with a back injury. If Brooks and Melton are both good, they’ll be strong plays in fantasy and DFS lineups.

Kemba Walker (knee) OUT

Nerlens Noel (conditioning) questionable

Walker, who has had a strong run since returning to the lineup, is out with a knee injury. Noel is questionable after being cleared from the protocols, although it’s hard to see him having much value given how loaded New York’s frontcourt is.

Andre Iguodala (knee) questionable

Otto Porter Jr. (injury management) TBD

Stephen Curry (quad) uncertain

Iguodala and Porter Jr. didn’t play Wednesday. If they don’t suit up, look for Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to get playing time. As for Curry, he took a hard shot to his left leg Wednesday against the Mavericks. The point guard remained in the game but the Warriors could look into resting him for precautionary reasons Thursday.

Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable

Luke Kennard (protocols) TBD

Ivica Zubac (protocols) TBD

Batum is the key here as the team’s secondary creator, although Kennard’s shooting has also been sorely missed. If Zubac is unable to play, Serge Ibaka becomes a strong value play.

Deandre Ayton (conditioning) OUT

Jae Crowder (conditioning) OUT

Landry Shamet (protocols) TBD

JaVale McGee (conditioning) OUT

Ayton, Crowder and McGee have all been cleared from the protocols but remain out. That means Jalen Smith gets a big boost in fantasy and DFS formats as he’s likely to start. Shamet’s status is not yet known.