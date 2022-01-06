 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steelers place Diontae Johnson on COVID-19 list for Week 18

The Steelers could be without their No. 1 receiver in Week 18

By Chet Gresham Updated
Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 05, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without their No. 1 wide receiver to close out the season, as Diontae Johnson has been placed on the COVID-19 list, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Steelers still have a slim chance to sneak into the playoffs, but they would need the Jacksonville Jaguars to upset the Indianapolis Colts and now they’ll be without their best player.

Johnson has had a great season on a team that hasn’t been very good this year. The decline of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger continues to be evident, but Johnson has still put up 100 receptions for 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns. With a stronger armed quarterback, his average yards per reception and totals would have likely been even higher.

Fantasy football impact

If Johnson can’t get cleared in time, which is the likely outcome, Chase Claypool, Ray Ray McCloud and James Washington would be the primary receivers. Claypool would have the most upside, but McCloud could end up seeing a lot of receptions.

