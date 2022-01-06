Elijah Moore not practicing on Thursday for Week 18

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore was working on the side with trainers on Thursday, per Brian Costello. He hasn’t played since Week 14, when he injured his quad. The rookie has had a strong season and was just breaking out as the team’s tru No. 1 when he suffered his injury.

Over his last six games, he has 34 receptions for 459 yards and five touchdowns, but it looks like his season is likely over after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday. The Jets could get Jamison Crowder back this week, but Braxton Berrios and Keelan Cole would still see a boost in work.

Fantasy football implications

The Jets take on a Bills team that needs to win to keep their seeding intact. The odds are stacked against the Jets offense in this one, and the wind is going to be a factor for the passing game. I’m avoiding the Jets receivers this week.