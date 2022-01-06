Antonio Gibson gets in limited practice on Thursday for Week 18

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson was listed as a limited participant practice on Thursday due to a hip injury. This was the second straight day where he carried the designation due to the hip ailment.

Gibson is returning to the field this week after being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and missing last Sunday’s 20-16 loss the Philadelphia Eagles. That was surprisingly the first game that he’s missed this year as battled through shin and toe injuries all season long.

Outside of touchdowns, the second-year back out of Memphis has been even more productive this year than his breakout rookie campaign a year ago. Through 15 games, he has taken 237 carries for 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, also adding 41 receptions for 289 receptions and three receiving touchdowns through the air.

Fantasy football implications

Barring a setback on Friday, Gibson should be ready to go against the Giants on Sunday. Considering that he’s just one big game from a 1,000-yard season, they’ll make sure to get him plenty of work in this one.