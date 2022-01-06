Kadarius Toney not practicing on Thursday for Week 18

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was listed as a non-participant in practice on Thursday ahead of their Week 18 season finale against the Washington Football Team. Toney has been battling a shoulder injury and missed last week’s 29-3 loss to the Bears.

This is par for the course as he has been battling ailments for much of the season like several other key players within the Giants’ offense. The rookie out of Florida has appeared in just 10 games this season, catching 39 of 57 targets for 420 receiving yards and no touchdowns. He returned from an extended absence two weeks ago in their 34-10 loss to the Eagles, a game where he had four receptions for 28 yards.

With fellow receiver Sterling Shepard and quarterback Daniel Jones already done for the, the Giants are just trying to reach the finish line at this point.

Fantasy football implications

It’s not looking like we’ll see Toney on the field for the season finale.