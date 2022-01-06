Luka Doncic doubtful to play Friday vs. Rockets

Dallas Mavericks PG Luka Doncic is doubtful to play in Friday night’s game vs. the Houston Rockets due to an ankle injury. Doncic has been dealing with the injury for most of his NBA career it seems. Doncic played 34 minutes in Wednesday night’s win over the Golden State Warriors, scoring 26 points with 8 assists and 7 rebounds. This may just be a rest game considering the Mavericks are taking on the Rockets. Let’s take a look at the impact of Doncic being out.

Luka Doncic injury impact

With Doncic unlikely to play, Jalen Brunson will run the point and be the primary ball-handler. Brunson has been starting in the backcourt with Doncic after previously coming off the bench. We should see Tim Hardaway Jr. start in place of Doncic. Both Brunson and THJ are in good spots for DFS. Dorian Finney-Smith has also played well and should see more opportunities on offense. Reggie Bullock would be another name to monitor.

The absence of Doncic should also free up the Rockets to stay in the game. It may be a decent spot to get the Rockets and the points. You can also target some player props for Houston, looking at markets for Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green.