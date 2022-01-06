Bucks PG Jrue Holiday lands in health and safety protocols

Milwaukee Bucks PG Jrue Holiday is the latest player placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Thursday evening. Holiday has been ruled out for the Bucks’ matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. The Bucks enter Thursday on a two-game losing streak after winning six in a row. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference at 25-15 on the season.

With Jrue sidelined, the Bucks are going to have some issues in the back court. Milwaukee is dealing with a bit of an outbreak with Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton both in protocols as well. George Hill is in protocols while Donte DiVincenzo is dealing with an ankle injury. Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable to play on Friday while dealing with a non-COVID illness.

If DiVincenzo is able to return, that would be a huge boost in the backcourt. Khris Middleton and Giannis could also handle the ball a bit more. Those two will soak up most of the usage anyway. If Allen or Connaughton were healthy, they’d be options with Holiday out. Wes Matthews and Rodney Hood should see some more playing time. Neither player is an appealing DFS option. Stick to Middleton and Giannis. Even DeMarcus Cousins has been playing well for the Bucks.