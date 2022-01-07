AJ Dillon status: Who is will play in his place for the Packers in Week 18?

The Green Bay Packers locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, so it will be interesting to see how the Packers decide to handle a game that doesn’t mean anything in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions.

Running backs AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones split carries all season long, and Dillon has two more rushing attempts than Jones over the course of the season. Dillon carried the ball 173 times for 740 yards with five touchdowns. In the passing game, he caught 33 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns.

Dillon and Jones are both valuable pieces to the success of the Packers offense, so it seems unlikely either will play a full game if they suit up at all.

Running back Patrick Taylor carried the ball six times for 18 yards in garbage time last weekend, so he could be in for a decent workload assuming Dillon and Jones don’t see many snaps on Sunday.