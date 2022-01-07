Jalen Hurts status: Who is will play in his place for the Eagles in Week 18?

The Philadelphia Eagles booked their ticket to the postseason after securing a 20-16 win over Washington in Week 17. They needed a couple other results to go their way, which they did with the 49ers beating the Texans and the Packers beating the Vikings. With that, they’ve clinched a wildcard spot in the NFC playoff picture. They currently sit in the No. 7 seed, but that’s not quite finalized yet.

They could choose to still play their starters in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys if they have hopes of jumping up to the No. 6 seed, but chances are they’ll play it safe and rest the majority of their starters in the final game of the regular season. Whether they finish in the No. 7 or No. 6 seed, they’re likely to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first playoff game.

If the Eagles rest their starters, quarterback Jalen Hurts would be out of the picture for Week 18 against the Cowboys. It’s likely that Gardner Minshew woould end up getting the start in his place, giving him some actual value in fantasy this week. Minshew has only played two games this season, and only one of those was a start in Hurts’ absence back in Week 13 against the Jets. He completed 20-of-25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns in that game, leading the Eagles to a 33-18 win over the Jets. He hasn’t seen the field since then, but Week 18 could be his next chance to shine.

Keep an eye on the QB situation this week as it unfolds leading up to the game on Saturday, as Minshew could be a good pickup in the last week of the NFL’s regular season.