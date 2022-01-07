Miles Sanders status: Who is will play in his place for the Eagles in Week 18?

The Philadelphia Eagles will be either the sixth or seventh seed in the playoffs, so they don’t have a whole lot to play for in their Week 18 home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

Running back Miles Sanders will sit out of this matchup with a hand injury. Earlier this week, head coach Nick Sirianni said he is hoping Sanders will be ready for the wild card round, so there’s no reason to risk further injury in what is essentially a meaningless regular season finale.

Sanders missed last week’s game against the Washington Football Team and in his absence, Boston Scott carried the ball 14 times for 47 yards with two touchdowns. Additionally, Jordan Howard rushed for 26 yards on 11 attempts.

Scott and Howard were both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so Kenneth Gainwell could be in for a massive workload in the Eagles backfield on Saturday night. He has rushed for 213 yards on 56 carries and scored four touchdowns, and he’s done well in the passing game with 29 catches for 244 yards with another touchdown.