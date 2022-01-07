DeVonta Smith status: Who is will play in his place for the Cowboys in Week 18?

The Philadelphia Eagles do not have a ton to play for in Week 18 in their home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith said he would like to play in the regular season finale, but it’s possible he doesn’t play the full game to avoid injury heading into the playoffs.

Philadelphia has already clinched a spot in the postseason, and they will either be slotted as the No. 6 or No. 7 seed, so the Eagles do not need to risk anything since a victory or a loss does not make a significant difference.

Smith has developed into the top receiver on the roster in his rookie season as he caught 61 passes for 875 yards with five touchdowns.

If Nick Sirianni decides to sit Smith and other starters for this matchup, Quez Watkins could be in for a big game with an increase in targets. Jalen Reagor would also be in the mix to take Smith’s targets.