Dallas Goedert status: Who is will play in his place for the Eagles in Week 18?

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is unlikely to take the field for Saturday night’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. He has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and can take advantage of getting rest in a game that doesn’t mean a whole lot looking ahead to the playoffs.

The Eagles would either finish as the No. 6 or No. 7 seed in the NFC, so they would be wise to not risk injuries to their top playmakers without a significant incentive to pick up a victory in Week 18.

Goedert is behind only wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the major pass-catching categories on the Eagles’ roster. He caught 56 passes for 830 yards with four touchdown receptions.

Philadelphia is an interesting spot at tight end for Saturday’s game because Goedert might be unable to play, and the same can be said for his backup Jack Stoll, who is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He caught four receptions for 22 yards this season and hasn’t scored a touchdown.

No other tight end on the 53-man roster has caught a pass this season.