22 Xavier vs. Butler: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 22 Xavier Musketeers have gone through a bit of a layoff, but they will return to the floor for a road matchup with the Butler Bulldogs on Friday night.

Xavier (11-2, 1-1 Big East) has not played since December 21st when they had a seven-game winning streak snapped against the Villanova Wildcats. The Musketeers are still inside the top 25 overall in the latest KenPom ratings, and they are balanced on both ends of the floor. It will be interesting to see how Xavier responds to the time off on Friday.

Butler (8-5, 1-1 Big East) will play their third consecutive home game in this matchup, and the Bulldogs fell short against the Seton Hall Pirates earlier this week. Butler has very balanced scoring, but nobody is averaging 11 or more points on the roster. The Bulldogs rate 182nd in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, and they will need a big night offensively to compete in this matchup.

How to watch Xavier vs. Butler

When: Friday, January 7th, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Xavier -5

Total: 130.5

The Pick

Under 130.5

Strictly a trends play here. The under is 11-2 in Butler games this season, and Xavier is 7-5-1. Let’s go defense!

