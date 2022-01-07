2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 18 fantasy football

The last week of the season is always a wild one for fantasy football. Some of the usual best bets are likely to be spending time on the bench as playoff-bound teams give their starters a break. That means you’ve got to dig a little deeper to find some help. Here are a couple quarterbacks worth considering this week, as well as a couple names to avoid.

Quarterback Starts

Russell Wilson, Seahawks vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have been especially generous to opposing quarterbacks lately. You may recall Jared Goff’s three-touchdown performance to lead the Lions to an upset win back in Week 15. That touched off a three-game streak that’s seen Arizona’s defense give up exactly three touchdown passes to opposing signal callers, even in last week’s win over the Cowboys.

Taysom Hill, Team vs. Team

The Saints, believe it or not, have something to play for this week, and they have a favorable matchup against the hapless Atlanta Falcons for a must-win game. Hill hasn’t been quite the sneaky fantasy starter he was last season, tossing just one touchdown pass last week. However, he’s got a good track record against the Falcons. He burned them for two rushing scores in one game last season and two passing touchdowns in the other one last year.

Quarterback Sits

Ryan Tannehill, Titans vs. Texans

There might be some interest in Tannehill since the Titans are still vying for a better seed in the AFC and since he had his first multiple-touchdown game of the season last week, his first since Week 10. But this one should be easy enough for the running backs to handle, especially since Houston’s pass defense is maybe the only thing they’ve (kind of) have going for them lately.

Carson Wentz, Colts vs. Jaguars

Wentz might tempt a few folks as a starting option for their Week 18 lineup since the Colts are now in a situation where they really need a win to hang onto a playoff spot. But they’re in this situation thanks in part to an awful performance from Wentz last week in a loss to the Raiders. Beating the Jaguars won’t be a problem, but look for Indianapolis to lean on Jonathan Taylor to do the heavy lifting here.