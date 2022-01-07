3 RBs to start and 3 RBs to fade in Week 18 fantasy football

The last week of the regular season is here, and if you’re still involved in fantasy football games of any kind, it’s a wild one for making lineup decisions. Beyond the usual look at matchups, you’ll want to factor in the teams that have playoff considerations on the line, whether that’s getting a better seed or sneaking into the postseason. To that end, here are a few suggestions for running backs to start and a few to sit for Week 18.

Running Back Starts

Devin Singletary, Bills vs. Jets

This one should be obvious, but given how the Bills have handled their running backs in the past, it’s worth repeating. He’s finally a lead back, with the numbers to prove it. Singletary has scored four touchdowns in his last three games, breaking out for 110 yards last week. And with Buffalo in a must-win situation and Josh Allen playing poorly, look for them to ride Singletary against the Jets.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots vs. Dolphins

Stevenson was on fire last week, picking up 107 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and Damien Harris was starting in that one. Now, with Harris dealing with an injury, Stevenson could be in line for more work this week in another game where the Patriots will be leaning on the run.

D’Onta Foreman, Titans vs. Texans

This could be Foreman’s last turn to lead Tennessee’s backfield. Derrick Henry was designated for return from IR this week, clearing him to start practicing, but it still looks like he’s not going to be activated until the playoffs. With the Titans needing a win to sew up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, expect them to lean on Foreman to ground down the Texans.

Running Back Sits

Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons vs. Saints

One of a few bright spots for the Falcons has faded down the stretch. Patterson is seeing his workload get split up with Mike Davis, and he’s only topped 50 total yards once in his last three games.

Chubba Hubbard, Panthers vs. Buccaneers

After a poor stretch, Hubbard rebounded last week, rolling up 55 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against the Saints. But that’s an anomaly lately. He’s not been very effective overall, and the Panthers are using more Ameer Abdullah in the offense. Throw in the fact that they’re playing the Bucs this week, and the outlook for that running game is not good.

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys vs. Eagles

Even if the Eagles wind up resting their starters in this one, there’s very little incentive to put Elliott in your lineup. Whether it’s his knee or something else, he doesn’t look to have much in the tank this season. Tony Pollard is still getting carries (and probably should be getting most of them), and he’s Dallas’ preferred option in the passing game. There’s just not a high enough ceiling for Elliott to be in fantasy lineups this week.