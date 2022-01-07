2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 18 fantasy football

This is the final week of the season, and it’s really an underrated time to be playing fantasy football. You really have to choose your lineup carefully. To help, we’ve come up with a couple of solid options for starting wide receivers this week, along with two names to avoid at all costs. Good luck!

Wide receiver starts

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions vs. Packers

This one should be obvious by now, but in case it’s not, get this guy into your fantasy lineups. Last week, all he did was catch eight passes for a season-high 111 yards and a touchdown. Oh, he also added a rushing touchdown on two carries, because where else are the Lions going to get any offensive production? The Packers could be resting starters in this one too.

Brandin Cooks, Texans vs. Titans

Cooks saw his 100-yard streak snapped last week, but he still finished with 66 yards and a touchdown on seven catches against the 49ers. He’s got three scores in his last two outings, and this week he gets a Titans defense that’s one of the league’s most generous to opposing wide receivers.

Wide receiver sits

Jakobi Meyers, Patriots vs. Dolphins

Meyers has been on a productive run lately, culminating in 73 yards and a touchdown on eight catches last week against the Jaguars. The trouble this week is that the Dolphins pass defense is pretty good. They haven’t given up a receiving touchdown to an opposing wideout in their last four games, while allowing just 249 yards to opposing wide receivers during that same stretch.

Russell Gage, Falcons vs. Saints

It’s okay, we’ve all thought about taking a flyer on Gage as the Falcons’ default No. 1 receiver at times this season. But I’m here to tell you to avoid him this week. The Saints pass defense has been one of the best lately, giving up just one touchdown to opposing receivers over their last four games.