2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 18 fantasy football

We have finally made it to Week 18! The last week of the regular season for the NFL’s first 18-week season as well as the final week for fantasy football. All of your lineup decisions have led up to this moment and it is time to set one final lineup. Whether it is to win a championship or avoid last place, here are two tight ends to start and two tight ends to avoid for your final lineups of the season.

Tight End Starts

One final week in the season and one final time to appreciate the tight end of the future for the Steelers. ‘Muth has come into his own and will look to help send quarterback Ben Roethlisberger into the sunset with a win. While Big Ben isn’t racking up the yardage totals he used to, Freiermuth is still one of the most targeted receivers on the team. The Ravens are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

Keep an eye on the active/inactive report as a number of Cowboys will be sitting out this game for rest for the playoffs. I don’t expect Schultz to join them though and he could be the best weapon in the offense this week. The Eagles are also giving up the most fantasy points per game to tight ends. When these teams played each other in Week 3, Schultz finished as the overall TE1 for fantasy.

Tight End Sits

Gesicki had a solid year as a tight end in fantasy football, but don’t forget that he started this season with a big ole goose egg in Week 1. He was targeted three times and didn’t come down with any of them. Well, now he gets a rematch against the Patriots' defense in Week 18. Even though the Patriots are playoff-bound while the Dolphins are playing for pride, I don’t see Gesicki having a breakout game here even with other options being limited.

The Cardinals are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. In a similar fashion to the game above, the Cardinals are heading to the playoffs while the Seahawks are playing for pride. Everett has been a solid tight end in fantasy down the stretch, but with how tough of a matchup this is, I would sit him. When the teams met in Week 11, Everett had five total fantasy points to finish as the overall TE21.