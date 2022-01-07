2 D/STs to start and 2 D/STs to fade in Week 18 fantasy football

We have made it to the final week of the NFL regular season. This also means that this is the final week for your fantasy football leagues and you could be on the cusp of fantasy glory. Whether you are trying to hoist a championship trophy or avoid a last-place punishment, you need to set just one more lineup this year. With that in mind, here are two D/STs to start and two to avoid in the final week of the season.

D/ST Starts

The Giants had -10 net passing yards last week. Let that sink in. You who are reading this article right now had MORE net passing yards than the Giants last week. Plus, backup quarterback Mike Glennon is hurt and may miss the game which will put quarterback duties in the hands of Jake Fromm. Neither team is playing for anything other than pride and I think the WFT defense is a great play this week.

The Chiefs saw the No. 1 seed in the AFC slip out of their fingers in Week 17 with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. These teams meet up on Saturday for Week 18 and the Chiefs won’t know how the Tennessee Titans result for their game yet so they still have to bring it to ensure they get the win. The Broncos aren’t playing for anything and when these teams met in Week 13, the Kansas City D/ST finished as the overall D/ST3 for the week.

D/ST Sits

While the Chiefs have to bring it for their game, the Packers D/ST isn’t in the same boat. They have already locked up the No.1 seed which brings home field advantage and a first-round bye so there isn’t really anything to play for this week. The Lions' offense has improved over the season and when these teams met in Week 2, the Packers' D/ST finished as the overall D/ST15 with only six fantasy points.

If I am the Cardinals D/ST I am shaking in my boots at the performance that Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had in Week 17. If this Seahawks offense is clicking and catching fire to end the season, that is bad news for the Cardinals. Even when these teams met back in Week 11, the Cardinals D/ST finished as the overall D/ST14 on the week. Look for a better matchup to cap off your season.