2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 18 fantasy football

We have made it to the final week of the NFL’s inaugural 18-week regular season. This also marks the end of the fantasy football season. You may be vying for a fantasy football championship or trying to stay out of last place to avoid a potential punishment. Either way, it is time to set one final lineup for the season. With that in mind, here are two kickers to start and two to sit for your fantasy football lineup.

Kicker Starts

Carlson has been a great kicking option for fantasy lineups this season and that continues this week. The Chargers defense is giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to kickers. The Raiders offense should see an uptick in performance with star tight end Darren Waller expected to be back from injury.

The Jaguars are giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. The Colts are needing a win to secure their playoff spot and they are going to try to win in Jacksonville for the first time since 2014. I think Jonathan Taylor runs over this defense and Badgley should get plenty of work kicking either short field goals or extra points.

Kicker Sits

Greg the leg makes the sit list this week. The Cowboys are likely going to rest whoever they are able this week with their eyes on the playoffs. I don’t know how much run the stars are going to get and I don’t trust the backups to move the ball well against this Eagles defense. Zuerlein may get some extra point attempts, but I don’t see him putting up a lineup worthy performance. When these teams met in Week 3, Zuerlein had five total fantasy points and finished as the K21 for the week.

As good of a kicker as McPherson has been, he didn’t quite reach his potential against the Browns. When these teams met in Week 9, McPherson had four fantasy points and finished as the K26 for the week which was his second-worst fantasy finish of the season. The Bengals aren’t playing for much in this one and I don’t think the backups are going to be able to get the ball down the field against this Browns defense. Sit McPherson this week.