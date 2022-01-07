FA Cup schedule: Third round matches, game times, how to live stream, more

The FA Cup continues as the third round proper gets underway this weekend, with 32 games taking place between Friday, January 7th, and Monday the 10th. The third round sees the rest of the teams enter the competition from both the EFL Championship and the Premier League.

The FA Cup airs in the United States exclusively on ESPN+. If you’re not already signed up for ESPN+, they offer a reasonable rate at $5.99/month or you can get in on a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu as well.

With all 20 Premier League teams in action, there are only three matches that feature two EPL clubs going head-to-head. The most notable of those has to be Manchester United v. Aston Villa, kicking off at 2:55 p.m. ET on Monday, January 10th. These sides met once this season already in EPL play back in September, with Villa taking all three points on the road thanks to an 88th-minute goal from Kortney Hause.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the team will look for redemption, now under the direction of interim manager Ralf Rangnick. DraftKings Sportsbook has Manchester United heavily favored at -170 to win at home, with Aston Villa priced at +450.

West Bromwich Albion, after being relegated from the Premier League last season, will take on Brighton and Hove Albion at home, with kickoff set for 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, January 8th. West Brom finished in 19th place in the Premier League last year, a full 13 points behind the safe zone. They’re currently sitting in fourth place in the EFL Championship, with hopes of gaining promotion back into the EPL next season.

Brighton currently sits in ninth place in the EPL, riding a three-game unbeaten streak after a 2-0 win over Brentford, a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, and a big 3-2 win over Everton last Sunday. Brighton is favored to win on the road and advance with odds at +120, while West Brom is at +215.

FA Cup third round schedule