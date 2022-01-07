 clock menu more-arrow no yes

FA Cup bracket: Third round schedule, game times, potential upsets in 2022

The Emirates FA Cup starts its third round this weekend, with all teams from Premier League and the EFL Championship making their entrance. We look at some second round upsets and preview notable third round matches.

By Ryan Sanders
The Emirates FA Cup continues with the third round proper getting underway this weekend. It features all Premier League and EFL Championship teams as they enter the competition for the first time, with plenty of them facing off against lower division teams. The matches can be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States, with third round games kicking off on Friday, January 7th, and wrapping up on Monday the 10th.

The fourth round draw will take place the first weekend in February, when all the third round winners will find out who they’ll face off against in the fourth round.

There were several second round upsets, notably with League Two’s 10th-place Leyton Orient knocking out fourth-place Tranmere FC with a 4-0 score. Mansfield Town, also from League Two, eliminated League One’s Doncaster Rovers with a 3-2 score, while League Two’s 11th-place team Harrogate Town took out League One’s eighth-place team Portsmouth FC with a 2-1 final.

Leicester City will look to start the journey to a second-straight FA Cup Final win as they start their campaign against fellow EPL club Watford. Leicester beat Chelsea in last year’s final with a 1-0 score, thanks to a 63rd minute goal from midfielder Youri Tielemans. They’ll face off against Watford, who were promoted back to the Premier League this season after spending a year in the EFL Championship. Watford also made it to the 2019 FA Cup Final, where they were steamrolled by EPL giants Manchester City with a 6-0 score. They’ll look for a big win against Leicester, who got a 4-2 win over the Hornets in their last EPL meeting on November 28th. DraftKings Sportsbook has Leicester favored to win at -190 with Watford at +500.

If you’re looking for a potential long shot upset, look no further than extreme underdogs Swindon Town taking on EPL’s first-place team, Manchester City. They’ll host City at County Ground on January 7th with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. ET. Man City is heavily favored to win, but Swindon currently sits in fifth place in the EFL Championship, seeking Premier League promotion for the first time since the 1993-94 season. City is almost sure to bench a good amount of their starters, in hopes of not needing to bring them in against a team they’re expected to defeat handily. Swindon Town defeated Walsall in round two of the FA Cup in early December with a 2-1 score, courtesy of goals from Tyreece Simpson and Kaine Kessler Hayden. DraftKings Sportsbook has Man City favored at -1200 with Swindon Town’s odds to win at +2800.

2021-22 FA Cup, third round schedule

Date Home Team Away Team
Jan 7 Swindon Town Manchester City
Jan 8 Coventry City Derby County
Jan 8 Burnley Huddersfield Town
Jan 8 Mansfield Town Middlesbrough
Jan 8 Hartlepool United Blackpool
Jan 8 Bristol City Fulham
Jan 8 Millwall Crystal Palace
Jan 8 Boreham Wood AFC Wimbledon
Jan 8 West Bromwich Albion Brighton & Hove Albion
Jan 8 Kidderminster Harriers Reading
Jan 8 Leicester City Watford
Jan 8 Port Vale Brentford
Jan 8 Wigan Athletic Blackburn Rovers
Jan 8 Newcastle United Cambridge United
Jan 8 Barnsley Barrow
Jan 8 Peterborough United Bristol Rovers
Jan 8 Queens Park Rangers Rotherham United
Jan 8 Yeovil Town AFC Bournemouth
Jan 8 Swansea City Southampton
Jan 8 Chelsea Chesterfield
Jan 8 Hull City Everton
Jan 8 Birmingham City Plymouth Argyle
Jan 9 Luton Town Harrogate Town
Jan 9 Cardiff City Preston North End
Jan 9 Stoke City Leyton Orient
Jan 9 Liverpool Shrewsbury Town
Jan 9 Tottenham Hotspur Morecambe
Jan 9 Wolverhampton Wanderers Sheffield United
Jan 9 Charlton Athletic Norwich City
Jan 9 West Ham United Leeds United
Jan 9 Nottingham Forest Arsenal
Jan 10 Manchester United Aston Villa

