Why there’s no cut line in the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Right now Cameron Smith holds a one-shot lead at -8 over Daniel Berger from Kapalua, Maui, Hawai’i.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 2:40 p.m. ET and the final groups will be on the course at 5:45 p.m. ET. But even if they’re on the wrong side of 80, all the players that hit the first tee today will be back for Round 3 on Saturday. That’s because this 38-man field doesn’t have a cut.

How is the cut line determined?

Most PGA Tournaments have a cut after 36 holes, and it’s usually the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of play that get a paycheck. No cut, no cash.

But that’s for a full field event with 120 to 156 players. This is a short-field event where while the prize money does count on the PGA Tour, even the worst player will go home with a check that counts as both Tour official money and spendable Direct Deposit.

The winner of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions will take home a cool $1.476 million for their efforts. The guy in last place will still make $101,000 just for showing up, and this event does count for full FedEx Cup points as well.

A win here over just 37 other golfers will count as much for the season-ending FedEx Cup as a win over 155 other players later this season. The winner also receives two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour (through the end of the 2024 season), a spot in both the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship if not already exempt, as well as an entry back at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.