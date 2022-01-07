 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Why there’s no cut line in the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The tournament that brings back all the winners from 2021 in Hawai’i doesn’t pare the field after two rounds. Here’s why.

By Collin Sherwin
Daniel Berger of the United States plays an approach shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 06, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Right now Cameron Smith holds a one-shot lead at -8 over Daniel Berger from Kapalua, Maui, Hawai’i.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 2:40 p.m. ET and the final groups will be on the course at 5:45 p.m. ET. But even if they’re on the wrong side of 80, all the players that hit the first tee today will be back for Round 3 on Saturday. That’s because this 38-man field doesn’t have a cut.

How is the cut line determined?

Most PGA Tournaments have a cut after 36 holes, and it’s usually the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of play that get a paycheck. No cut, no cash.

But that’s for a full field event with 120 to 156 players. This is a short-field event where while the prize money does count on the PGA Tour, even the worst player will go home with a check that counts as both Tour official money and spendable Direct Deposit.

The winner of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions will take home a cool $1.476 million for their efforts. The guy in last place will still make $101,000 just for showing up, and this event does count for full FedEx Cup points as well.

A win here over just 37 other golfers will count as much for the season-ending FedEx Cup as a win over 155 other players later this season. The winner also receives two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour (through the end of the 2024 season), a spot in both the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship if not already exempt, as well as an entry back at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

More From DraftKings Nation