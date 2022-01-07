Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, January 7

There are nine games on Friday’s NBA slate, with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets headlining the day’s action. Nine games means plenty of opportunities for value on player props, and here are some of the best ones in the association. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic to record triple-double vs. Kings (+200)

Jokic has surely heard Markieff Morris’ comments about him being a “sloppy fat boy” after the forward missed 30 games due to whiplash. The Nuggets center is already averaging 25.7 points, 14.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game and against the Kings, he can expect his teammates to get those extra buckets for that triple-double.

James Harden, over 2.5 three-pointers (+105)

Harden has been struggling from behind the arc this season, which has remained the case during his impressive run of late. The guard shot 26.1 percent from deep during a recent home stretch and went 0-4 against the Pacers in Irving’s return. However, he’s getting tremendous shot volume and eventually we can expect his efficiency to come back around. At plus odds, this is a risky prop with a decent payoff.

LeBron James, over 30.5 points (+100)

It feels wrong to bet the under on this prop even at a high number. James is averaging 34.8 points per game in the last eight contests, and the Hawks could potentially be without a huge chunk of their rotation. There’s a possibility this becomes a blowout and the Lakers give James an extended breather, but that seems to be the only way he doesn’t top this line Friday.

