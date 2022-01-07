NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, January 7

The NBA has 9 games on tap for Friday night with a very, very extensive injury report. Chances are there’s going to be a ton of value open up throughout the day, so keep an eye on our injury report for some additional analysis. Either way, here are some value options $5K or under on DraftKings knowing what we know right now.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jordan Nwora, Bucks, $5,000

The Milwaukee Bucks are going to be missing Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton and possibly Donte DiVincenzo tonight vs. the Brooklyn Nets. If that’s the case, Nwora will have to play a ton of minutes again. He played 40 against the Raptors last game, scoring 17 points with 6 rebounds for 30.5 DKFP. We’ve seen Nwora step up with players sidelined. He should feed off Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Royce O’Neale, Jazz, $4,100

The Utah Jazz are missing a ton of players tonight. Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic are all out. O’Neale is questionable but if he plays, he’ll be a very popular value option. The Jazz likely will use O’Neale as a small-ball center and power forward. He’d have to play 30+ minutes and would be in line for a double-double. Jordan Clarkson is also questionable. If he ends up sitting, maybe we get scared off the Jazz due to lack of competitiveness. Still, O’Neale should be a solid value if he plays.

Bones Hyland, Nuggets, $3,200

Nah’Shon Hyland is expected to return to the lineup tonight vs. the Sacramento Kings. He played 20 minutes off the bench in the Nuggets’ previous game and probably needed to get his legs back a bit. This is a prime matchup and Hyland should get around 20-25 minutes at near min-price. He’s a good option in tournaments as a salary-saver who can free up larger plays.