Pick against the spread, over/under for Spurs vs. 76ers on Friday

On the NBA’s Friday night agenda is a battle in the City of Brotherly Love as the Philadelphia 76ers play host to the San Antonio Spurs.

Philadelphia (21-16) has hit another gear over the past two weeks, rattling off five straight victories since Christmas. Its latest conquest came in the form of a 116-106 road victory over the Magic, a game where Joel Embiid stepped up with 31 points and five rebounds. Tobias Harris provided 22 points and nine boards while Seth Curry also chipped in 20 points and 12 assists.

San Antonio (15-22) ended a four-game losing skid on Wednesday by toppling the Celtics 99-97 in a wild contest. The Spurs blew a 24-point lead they held midway through the action but managed to end the game on a 15-0 run sneak past the C’s. Dejounte Murray returned from health and safety protocols and dropped 22 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds in the win.

Philadelphia enters the game as a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 217.5.

Spurs vs. 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Spurs +7.5

San Antonio is 10-6 against the spread as a road underdog this year while Philly is 3-6 as a home favorite. Having Murray back on the court gives them a much-needed shot in the arm so they should be able to give the Sixers a fight here. Take the points with the Spurs.

Over/Under: Under 217.5

You have a battle of an over-friendly team in San Antonio vs. an under-friendly team in Philadelphia. The 76ers home unders have mostly cashed this year as well as Spurs road unders, so go with that.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.