Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Nets on Friday

Tonight’s NBA on ESPN marquee matchup emanates from the Barclays Center where the Brooklyn Nets will host the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee (25-15) enters this battle of Eastern Conference powers as losers of two straight games and are hoping to kickstart its weekend road trip with a victory. The team was bested by the Raptors 117-111 on Wednesday, a game where Giannis Antetokounmpo was scratched right beforehand. Khris Middleton led with 25 points and six rebounds in the loss. Giannis is listed as probable for tonight’s matchup in Brooklyn while Jrue Holiday has entered health and safety protocols and will be out.

Brooklyn (24-12) ended a three-game losing streak by notching a 129-121 victory at Indiana on Wednesday. Kevin Durant put up a smooth 39 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in the win but the game was notable for the return of Kyrie Irving, who delivered 22 points in his season debut. As is the case with his part-time status and New York City COVID laws, he will not being in tonight’s home game.

Brooklyn enters the game as a 4.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is listed at 232.5.

Bucks vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks +4.5

Milwaukee dominated Brooklyn for a 23-point victory in the team’s prior encounter back in October. With Giannis back in the lineup tonight, the Bucks will get a much-needed boost to cover and possibly outright win on the road.

Over/Under: Over 232.5

This is a battle of two top teams in the Eastern Conference and they’ll both be inclined to push the pace offensively in this one. Hammer the over at Barclays.

