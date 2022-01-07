Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Raptors on Friday

We go north of the border for a Friday night battle between two playoff contenders as the Utah Jazz pays a visit to the Toronto Raptors.

Utah (28-10) is looking to pick up its third straight victory during this current road trip and is coming off a 115-109 victory over Denver on Wednesday. Notably, the team is going to be incredibly shorthanded for tonight’s matchup in The Six. Both Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles are in health and safety protocols and Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, and Bojan Bogdanovic are all listed as out with various injuries.

Toronto (18-17) has had itself a good week, creeping back above .500 with a four-game winning streak that began on New Year’s Eve. They knocked off the defending champion Bucks 117-111 on Wednesday, a road victory where Pascal Siakam dropped 33 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

Toronto enters this game as an 11.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 221.5.

Jazz vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -11.5

Utah is missing a good chunk of its core players and are outmanned by a hot Raptors team. Unless you believe that Jordan Clarkson and potentially Royce O’Neal can hold down the fort to make this a game for the Jazz, lay the points with Toronto at home.

Over/Under: Under 221.5

Toronto has taken the mantle as the most over-friendly team in the NBA this week but the number of key players out for Utah will have an effect on the total. Play it safe and take the under here.

