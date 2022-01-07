Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Bulls on Friday

The Chicago Bulls will look to extend their winning streak to nine games on Friday night against the Washington Wizards at United Center in Chitown. The legend of DeMar DeRozan continues to grow as the All-Star wing is a dominating force in the fourth quarter. The Bulls sit alone in first place in the Eastern Conference at 25-10 entering Friday night.

The Wizards have lost four of the past six games and are 19-19 on the season. Once in the top 4 in the East, Washington has fallen down the standings and likely will be fighting for a play-in tournament spot unless something changes drastically.

Let’s take a look at the lines and odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bulls-Wizards.

Wizards vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +6.5

The Bulls have won eight in a row and most of those contests have been close. The past three games have been decided by a total of seven points. So while Chicago should extend this winning streak at home, the game could go down to the wire again. There’s a chance the Wizards get Montrezl Harrell back, which would be a nice boost in the front court. It wasn’t too long ago DeRozan shocked the Wizards on that buzzer beater to win 120-119. We’re expecting a game closer to that, maybe without the same heroics.

Over/Under: Under 225.5

This point total is pretty high and I think we’d get there with overtime. The last game was high scoring but that doesn’t mean we see a repeat performance. The Wizards will want to slow down DeRozan and Zach LaVine. The Bulls are a strong defensive unit when they want to be. Alex Caruso still missing hurts on the perimeter and Javonte Green remains out. Still, Chicago needs a better defensive showing and I think we see it Friday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.