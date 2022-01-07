Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Lakers on Friday

The Atlanta Hawks head to the West coast to take on the Los Angeles Lakers to cap Friday’s national TV doubleheader. The Hawks have not been able to translate their Eastern conference finals run from last season into wins this year, while the Lakers have also fallen short of expectations to this point.

The Lakers a 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 230, but expect these line to move as injury news comes out about Atlanta’s key players. Trae Young, John Collins, Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic are all game-time decisions, and those designations could shift both numbers significantly.

Hawks vs. Lakers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -2.5 (-115)

If you feel the Hawks are going to be without some players, this line is a gift. LeBron James is on a tear right now, and the Lakers have done well against teams they should beat. If Young sits for Atlanta, the Lakers will comfortably cover the spread in this game.

Over/Under: Over 230 (-110)

Assuming the Hawks have at least some of their players in, including Young, the over is the play. Both teams are in the top 10 in points per game and in the bottom 10 in points per game allowed, In short, you can expect a lot of scoring here with minimal defense. That’s a recipe for the over to hit.

