Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers on Friday

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to continue their strong season when they head to the Pacific Northwest to face the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland has had a rough season in Chauncey Billups’ first year as head coach but remains a force at home.

The Cavaliers are 6-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 216.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -6 (-110)

The Trail Blazers, as mentioned earlier, are a great team at home. However, they’re without Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. That’s a recipe of disaster in Portland, which means the Cavaliers should be able to cover the spread quite easily in this one.

Over/Under: Under 216 (-110)

The Cavaliers ranked second in points allowed per game. Throw in the injuries to Portland’s backcourt and this has the makings of a relatively low-scoring contest. Both teams aren’t exactly dynamite offensively either, with Portland ranking 13th and Cleveland ranking 17th in points per game. The under is the play in this late Friday game.

