Luis Nunez vs. Carlos Arrieta live stream: How to watch Friday’s lightweight bout via live online stream

ShoBox: The New Generation returns to Showtime this Friday, January 7th with an exciting three-fight main card featuring exclusively undefeated fighters. Luis Nunez and Carlos Arrieta highlight the main event for a 10-round lightweight bout. Showtime will air the main card on Friday with coverage starting at 9:00 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have access to Showtime through a cable provider, you are able to sign up for a subscription on their website for $10.99/month. They often have free trials available, so be sure to check out what current offers they have available. You can also add on a subscription for Showtime to your Amazon Prime account or on Hulu if you prefer to keep your TV subs synced up.

Once you have a valid login for Showtime, there are plenty of ways to watch the action for Nunez vs. Arrieta. If you aren’t watching TV or directly on their website, Showtime has apps available for iOS and Android mobile devices, gaming consoles, FireTV, Roku and Oculus platforms.

Ring walks for the Nunez-Arrieta bout are expected at around 11 p.m. ET, but that will depend on the two fights ahead of them on the main card.

Full Card for Nunez vs. Arrieta