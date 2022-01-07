What time will Luis Nunez vs. Carlos Arrieta fight start on Friday, January 7th

Boxing fans are set for some action Friday, January 7th as Luis Nunez and Carlos Arrieta are featured as the main event at the Rumble at Caribe Royale. The event will take place at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida with coverage airing on Showtime starting at 9:00 p.m. ET. Only the main card will be broadcast,

Ring walks for the Nunez-Arrieta bout are expected at around 11 p.m. ET, but that will depend on the length of the preceding fights.

Nunez enters this bout with a 15-0 record and 11 registered knockouts, while Arrieta enters with a 14-0 record and 8 wins by knockout. Nunez is the heavy favorite for this contest at DraftKings Sportsbook with his moneyline odds at -800. Arrieta’s odds to win sit at +550.

Full Card for Nunez vs. Arrieta