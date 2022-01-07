Full undercard for Luis Nunez vs. Carlos Arrieta lightweight bout on Friday, January 7th

Boxing fans are set for some action Friday, January 7th as Luis Nunez and Carlos Arrieta are featured as the main event at the Rumble at Caribe Royale. The event will take place at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. Coverage is set to air on Showtime starting at 9:00 p.m. ET. There are three fights on the main card for Friday night, with each boxer participating holding an undefeated record.

Ring walks for Nunez-Arrieta are expected at around 11:00 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the under card. Nunez is the favorite for this fight with odds at -800 to win over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full Card for Nunez vs. Arrieta