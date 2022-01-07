Jared Goff is “probable” for Week 18 vs. Packers

On Friday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that quarterback Jared Goff was probable to play in Week 8, per The Athletic’s Chris Burke. Goff has been dealing with a knee injury that kept him sidelined for the last two games.

Goff has shown that he can compete as a starter in Detroit, but he’s not a quarterback who can elevate a team that isn’t stacked with talent. With one game left, Goff has thrown for 3,007 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The move to Detroit has him with his lowest yards per attempt, yards per game, and QBR of his career.

He’s actually had nine touchdowns to two interceptions in his last four games and has played some of his best ball of the year of late. He’s likely not the answer long term for the Lions, but he’s good enough to be a bridge to a younger quarterback of the future.

Fantasy football implications

Goff remains a quarterback to stay away from in most 12-team fantasy leagues.