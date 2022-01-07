J.J. Watt designated to return from I.R. for Week 18

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt was activated from injured reserve on Friday, creating a possibility for his return during the postseason. This opens a 21-day practice window for him, where he can be officially activated to the 53-man roster during that period of time.

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt is hoping to practice next week with eyes on potentially returning for the first playoff game, per sources. The team will know more Tuesday but designated him to return off IR. Quick turnaround from late October injury and surgery for three-time DPOY. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 7, 2022

Watt initially suffered a severe shoulder injury during the Cardinals’ game against the Texans on October 24, tearing his labrum, bicep, and rotator cuff in the 31-5 victory over his former team. In seven games in his first season with the franchise, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year recorded 16 tackles, five TFLs, one sack, and one forced fumble.

It was initially thought that his injury would be season ending but potentially getting him back even in a limited capacity would be huge for Arizona. The team closes the regular season out against the Seahawks on Sunday and still have a shot at clinching the NFC West and hosting at least one playoff game.