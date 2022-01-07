 clock menu more-arrow no yes

J.J. Watt designated to return from I.R. for Week 18

We break down the news that J.J. Watt was activated from IR on Friday and could return for the postseason.

By Nick Simon
Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt was activated from injured reserve on Friday, creating a possibility for his return during the postseason. This opens a 21-day practice window for him, where he can be officially activated to the 53-man roster during that period of time.

Watt initially suffered a severe shoulder injury during the Cardinals’ game against the Texans on October 24, tearing his labrum, bicep, and rotator cuff in the 31-5 victory over his former team. In seven games in his first season with the franchise, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year recorded 16 tackles, five TFLs, one sack, and one forced fumble.

It was initially thought that his injury would be season ending but potentially getting him back even in a limited capacity would be huge for Arizona. The team closes the regular season out against the Seahawks on Sunday and still have a shot at clinching the NFC West and hosting at least one playoff game.

