Emmanuel Sanders officially doubtful to play vs. Jets in Week 18

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has officially been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets. The veteran wideout has been dealing with a knee injury in the latter stages of the regular season and has been sidelined from practice all week.

Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders is doubtful for Sunday. DE Efe Obada is out. No other Bills have injury designations. — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) January 7, 2022

Sanders initially suffered the injury in the first half of the team’s Week 14 loss at the Buccaneers. He’d miss the following week’s victory over the Panthers but returned against the Patriots the following week. He caught just two passes for 20 yards in that victory but ended up sitting out of last week’s game against the Falcons.

Prior to the injury, the veteran had been plenty productive in his first season with the franchise. Through 13 games, Sanders has caught 42 of 72 targets for 626 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Fantasy football implications

With Sanders doubtful to go against the Jets, fantasy managers in their respective championship games should once again turn to Gabriel Davis to pick up the slack.